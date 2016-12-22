Capital Reports: North East

22 December 2016, 18:23

North East top stories

Everything you need to know happening in the North East right now

Thursday 22nd December 2016 

Fingerprints Found in Berlin Attack Lorry 

Germany's interior minister has confirmed fingerprints of Anis Amri have been found in the cab of the lorry that was driven into a Christmas market in Berlin.

The 24 year old Tunisian is the main suspect following the attack that killed 12 people and injured dozens more.

Police raids have taken place in western Germany as part of a Europe-wide search for him.

===

Boss and Mechanic Guilty Over Truck Deaths

The owner of a haulage company and his mechanic have been found guilty of manslaughter after a tipper truck with faulty brakes caused the deaths of four people.

A four year old girl was among those killed on a steep hill in Bath last year.

===

Search For Sexual Assault Suspect 


Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a 16 year old girl at a metro station in North Tyneside.

He tried to grope the teenager at Whitley Bay station back in August

You can see CCTV of the man on our twitter @ Capital NE News.

===

Bieber Accused of Organising Paparazzi Attack 

Justin Bieber has been accused in Argentina of ordering an attack on a photographer in the country in 2013.

It means he faces being arrested if he travels to the country.

His lawyers are understood to be planning an appeal, and hope the case will be thrown out.

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Music News

See more Music News

Harry Potter vs Fantastic Beasts

JK Rowling Has Answered ALL Those Questions About Fantastic Beasts & Now We Can Sleep Better
Zac Efron

IMPORTANT: We Now Know What Zac Efron Smells Like

Bella Thorne Asset

Charlie Puth Has Slammed Bella Thorne After Finding Out She Was Still Dating Tyler Posey When They Got Together
Big Top 40 Christmas No.1 Contenders

The Race Is On! Who Will Be This Year's Vodafone Big Top 40 Christmas No.1?

David Beckham

How Much David Beckham Earned Every Day Last Year Will Make You Rethink Your Life