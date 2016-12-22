Capital Reports: North East

Everything you need to know happening in the North East right now

Thursday 22nd December 2016



Fingerprints Found in Berlin Attack Lorry

Germany's interior minister has confirmed fingerprints of Anis Amri have been found in the cab of the lorry that was driven into a Christmas market in Berlin.

The 24 year old Tunisian is the main suspect following the attack that killed 12 people and injured dozens more.

Police raids have taken place in western Germany as part of a Europe-wide search for him.

===

Boss and Mechanic Guilty Over Truck Deaths

The owner of a haulage company and his mechanic have been found guilty of manslaughter after a tipper truck with faulty brakes caused the deaths of four people.

A four year old girl was among those killed on a steep hill in Bath last year.

===



Search For Sexual Assault Suspect



Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a 16 year old girl at a metro station in North Tyneside.

He tried to grope the teenager at Whitley Bay station back in August

You can see CCTV of the man on our twitter @ Capital NE News.

===

Bieber Accused of Organising Paparazzi Attack

Justin Bieber has been accused in Argentina of ordering an attack on a photographer in the country in 2013.

It means he faces being arrested if he travels to the country.

His lawyers are understood to be planning an appeal, and hope the case will be thrown out.