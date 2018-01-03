Three Arrests After Alleged Assault In Darlington

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was allegedly assaulted in Darlington.

Police were called to Powlett Street in the town in the early hours of Tuesday morning, before the area was cordoned off.

A man was later rushed to hospital, where he remains in a serious but non-life threatening condition.

A spokesperson from Durham Police said:

"Following an incident on Powlett Street, Darlington, yesterday, three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

"They are a 37-year-old man, a 27-year-old man, and a 24-year-old woman.

"They are currently in custody and inquiries are ongoing.

"The alleged victim is currently receiving treatment for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries."