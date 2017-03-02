Three Arrested In Stockton In North Of England Drugs Swoop

2 March 2017, 10:09

tape

Three people have been arrested in raids in Stockton-on-Tees, targeting the supply of heroin, cocaine and cannabis

Police have arrested 9 people in total - across five counties - led by Merseyside Police.

Simultaneous dawn raids took place in Merseyside, Blackpool in Lancashire, Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria, and Stockton.

The operation is is the result of a lengthy and complex investigation by Merseyside Police, with support from Lancashire Police, Cumbria Police, and Cleveland Police, into the widespread supply of heroin, cocaine and cannabis from Merseyside to other parts of England and Wales.

During the operation detectives have had a number of significant drug seizures of both Class A and B drugs, including more than 70kgs of cannabis with a street value of more than £1m. 

Multi kilo amounts of cocaine and heroin have also been seized, with an estimated street value of more than £250,000.

Superintendent Paul White from Merseyside Police said: "The action taken by police officers this morning in Merseyside and other parts of the UK is a key part of an on-going investigation into a criminal network we suspect of distributing large quantities of Class A drugs from here in Merseyside to other towns and cities.

"The arrest of nine people this morning is the result of a lot of meticulous, hard work by the investigation team.

"No-one should have to put up with drug dealing and the associated violence and gun crime it often brings. We will work with our communities to improve the quality of life for decent, law-abiding people and I would urge people to keep helping us do that by reporting any drug dealing or gun crime to the police or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

