Teesside Man Found Guilty of Sex Crimes

Cleveland Police

A Teesside man who made a hidey hole in his home to hide a girl he was abusing has been found guilty of sex crimes.

57-year-old Michael Dunn from Redcar knocked a hole in the wall behind his fridge to hide her from police.

Teesside Crown Court heard Dunn, who was "paranoid, controlling and short tempered'', abused four victims with the offences spanning a number of decades.

He imprisoned a second female victim, subjecting her to repeated violence, and filled his house with cameras, locks on the outside of doors and alarms. He also groomed and sexually assaulted another vulnerable under-age girl, giving her alcohol and cigarettes, and raped another pre-teenage girl.

He's been convicted of 10 rapes, three charges of false imprisonment and three charges of indecent assault. He was cleared of one charge of rape, one of making a threat to kill and one of grievous bodily harm.

Detective Sergeant Dave Pettrick, Cleveland Police, said: 

"This was an extremely complex and difficult inquiry which spanned many years and several locations in the UK. I would first of all like to pay tribute to the victims for their bravery and for supporting our investigation, which enabled us to bring Dunn before the courts.

Essentially Dunn groomed several women and young girls, in some cases making them completely dependent on him, and carrying out sexual offences against all of them. Some of the victims were kept in line through Dunn's extreme violence or even through the fear of violence and he had complete and absolute control over their lives. He ensured he and his victims evaded the authorities while he continued to abuse and control the women.

Needless to say, all four women are deeply affected by their terrible ordeal. I hope today's verdict will bring some comfort to them as they attempt to move on with their lives.''

Judge Tony Briggs remanded Dunn in custody until his next appearance.

Trending On Capital FM

Nathan Sykes' Closer Cover

WATCH: Nathan Sykes' Cover Of 'Starving' Is SO Dreamy, It Got Hailee Steinfeld's Seal Of Approval

Nathan Sykes

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf's Stiles' Final Scenes Have Been Released & It's More Emotional Than We Imagined

Selena Gomez new show 13 reasons why

Selena Gomez Has Revealed The Real Reason Behind Her New Netflix Series & It's Heart-Warming
Harry Potter on the toilet

Harry Plopper & The Vanishing Poo: JK Rowling Reveals How Wizards Went To The Loo

Niall Horan & Chiam

Niall Horan Excitedly Confirms Cheryl's Pregnancy & Perfectly Sums Up What We're All Thinking

Cheryl

Game of Thrones

Game Of Thrones Season 7: What We Know So Far Including Release Date, Cast & Spoilers