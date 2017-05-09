Teesside Drug Baron Captured in Thailand

9 May 2017, 11:36

Jonathon Moorby

A Teesside drug baron has been captured in Thailand.


47-year-old Jonathon Moorby was in the run from a jail sentence for trafficking cocaine and amphetamines in the UK.

He was arrested on the island of Koh Samui, in a joint operation between Thailand's Narcotics Suppression Bureau and Interpol.

Moorby was sentenced in absentia at Teesside Crown Court in December 2014 to 15 years, for possession with intent to supply controlled class A and class B drugs.

In July 2016, he was ordered to repay £575,860 under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Thai Police say they were led to the drug dealer's hideout by tracking his son, who had come to visit his father. 

Moorby is alleged to have bought a fake Belgian passport on the Thai black market for a million baht (£22,000).

He will be charged with holding a fake passport and illegally entering the country before he is deported to Britain.

Trending On Capital FM

Gogglebox Teens

Gogglebox Teens Is About To Launch & Here's Why It'll Totes Be Better Than The Original

POTW 8th may Stormzy and Adele

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Facebook intern earnings

Wait 'Til You Hear How Much Facebook Interns Earn PER MONTH & Prepare To Quit Your Job

Alex and Perrie Limbo Challenge

Perrie Edwards Proves Her Relationship Is As Competitive As Ours With This Fierce Limbo Competition Video

Little Mix

Katy Perry Taylor Swift 52nd Grammy Awards 2

Katy Perry Was Unashamedly Asked About Taylor's 'Bad Blood' But She ACTUALLY Answered

Katy Perry

Alisha Boe 13 Reasons WHy

13 Reasons Why's Jessica Is Apparently Being Slut Shamed & It's Not Okay

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Partied 'Unnoticed' In A Dubai Pool After His Bodyguards Told A Hilarious Lie

Justin Bieber