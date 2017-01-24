Sunderland Pub Damaged In Arson Attack

A bottle of flammable liquid was thrown through the window of a Sunderland pub, in what police believe was an arson attack

Emergency services were called to Oddies in Hylton Road in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday 24th).

When they arrived, all four occupants were already safely out of the property and no one was injured.

It is believed that a lit bottle containing flammable liquid was thrown through a downstairs window starting the fire which is being treated as arson.



Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact police.



Neighbourhood Inspector Jamie Southwell said: "We want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and who may have seen or heard anything which could assist our enquiries. It was extremely fortunate that no one was injured as this could easily have resulted in fatalities."



Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 31 of 24/01/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.