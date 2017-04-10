Soldier on Trial Over Girlfriend's Murder

A court's heard a soldier murdered his ex-girlfriend at her flat in Gateshead after she ended their relationship.

Alice Ruggles was found dead at her home by her flatmate Maxine McGill in October 2016. The court heard the door was locked and she initially couldn't get into their home on Rawling Road in Bensham.

She shouted for Alice to let her in, before climbing a wall into their back yard and climbing through an open window. Jurors were told Maxine found the 24-year-old lying dead on the bathroom floor with "horrendous injuries" to her throat.

The prosecuting lawyer told the court she bled to death.

The court was played the 999 call Maxine made, where she told the caller it "looks like she's been attacked - please help."

In that call, she named Alice's ex-boyfriend Lance Corporal Trimaan Dhillon, known as Harry, as the suspect and told the call handler Alice had reported having trouble with him, claiming she had called 101 in the past.

The court heard the couple first got together in October 2015 after meeting on Facebook, but their relationship quickly became intense.

The prosecution claim Dhillon would check her messages and question why she was trying to look nice when she went out.

He was also described as "jealous" - and having a "manipulative and obsessive" manner. The soldier is also accused of harassing and stalking Alice in the weeks and months before her death.

The prosecution claims Dhillon was unfaithful - and would use dating sites. Jurors were told this was partly caused Alice's "happy, bubbly demeanour" to change over time.

Dhillon, who served in the Royal Regiment of Scotland, denies murder.

The trial continues.