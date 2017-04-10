Soldier on Trial Over Girlfriend's Murder

10 April 2017, 16:07

Alice Ruggles

A court's heard a soldier murdered his ex-girlfriend at her flat in Gateshead after she ended their relationship.

Alice Ruggles was found dead at her home by her flatmate Maxine McGill in October 2016. The court heard the door was locked and she initially couldn't get into their home on Rawling Road in Bensham.

She shouted for Alice to let her in, before climbing a wall into their back yard and climbing through an open window. Jurors were told Maxine found the 24-year-old lying dead on the bathroom floor with "horrendous injuries" to her throat.

The prosecuting lawyer told the court she bled to death.

The court was played the 999 call Maxine made, where she told the caller it "looks like she's been attacked - please help."

In that call, she named Alice's ex-boyfriend Lance Corporal Trimaan Dhillon, known as Harry, as the suspect and told the call handler Alice had reported having trouble with him, claiming she had called 101 in the past.

The court heard the couple first got together in October 2015 after meeting on Facebook, but their relationship quickly became intense.

The prosecution claim Dhillon would check her messages and question why she was trying to look nice when she went out.

He was also described as "jealous" - and having a "manipulative and obsessive" manner. The soldier is also accused of harassing and stalking Alice in the weeks and months before her death.

The prosecution claims Dhillon was unfaithful - and would use dating sites. Jurors were told this was partly caused Alice's "happy, bubbly demeanour" to change over time.

Dhillon, who served in the Royal Regiment of Scotland, denies murder.

The trial continues.

Trending On Capital FM

James Bond

The 6 Key People In The Running To Be The Next James Bond & NGL, We Want All Of Them To Have A Turn
Kim Kardashian posts an epic throwback photo of he

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

James Arthur

James Arthur Speaks Out Following Reports He Slammed Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber & ZAYN

Spotify Break-Up Asset

You Can Now Break-Up With Someone Via Spotify, Just Like This - The Most Brutal Friendzoning Ever...
Cara and Nathan split

According To Reports, Love Island 2016's Cara & Nathan Have Broken Up & We're Heartbroken

Ant Dec Cat Deeley SMTV

Fans Are Buzzing After Hints That An 'SMTV Live' Reunion Could Actually Be On The Cards

Global Academy Opening Asset

We're Excited To Announce The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge And Prince Harry Are Opening The Global Academy