Police Search For Missing 9-Year-Old Gateshead Boy

Police are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy from Gateshead

Police received a report at around 9.15am this morning, that nine-year-old Josh Dinning had gone missing from his home on Meadow Lane in Dunston.

Josh was last seen the previous evening when he went to bed at around 9.30pm.

But when his parents went to get him up for school in the morning, he was not there and he has not turned up at his school in Dunston.

Police believe has Josh has left his home during the night and enquiries are now ongoing to locate him and bring him home to his family.

Officers are on patrol across the area to carry out enquiries to locate him so residents in the area may see a lot of police activity.

He is described as white, around 4ft tall, of slim build and with short ash blond hair flicked to one side.

It is believed he would be wearing a green school uniform with grey trousers

Police are appealing for anyone who sees Josh to get in touch with officers by calling 101 and quoting log 198 04/04/17.