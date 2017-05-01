Police Investigate Northallerton Sexual Assault Claims

1 May 2017, 09:29

tape

A 24-year-old man has been arrested, after a teenager has reported being sexually assaulted at Northallerton Fairground

The woman, in her late teens told officers it had happened overnight between Saturday (29th April) and Sunday.

She is now being supported by specially trained detectives.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and has been questioned by officers.

Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation, are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, if they wish to be anonymous, they're asked to pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Police ask callers quote reference number 12170073553 when providing details about the incident.

