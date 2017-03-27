Police Investigating Threat Sent To Morpeth School

Police are reassuring parents at a school in Morpeth after a malicious message was sent regarding pupil safety.

Stobhill Gate First School received a message containing the threat on Friday.

As a result there will be police officers at the gates of the school this afternoon, but parents are being told there's no safety issue and to carry on as normal.

Police say they don't believe it was a credible threat, but are investigating what they've called a 'malicious communication.'

The school aren't making any comment.