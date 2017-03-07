Police Want Cyclists' Headcam Footage To Tackle Dangerous Driving

7 March 2017, 10:55

Northumbria Police Operation Cadence Cycle Campaign

00:33

Northumbria Police are calling on cyclists to share with them headcam footage of dangerous drivers

It's as 12% of all people killed or seriously injured in road accidents are cyclists, with hundreds more minor accidents taking place every year.

A dedicated officer will be tasked with viewing any footage before consulting with victims before determining how the driver involved is dealt with.

PC Richard Groves, of Northumbria Police's Motor Patrols department, said: "The Op Cadence campaign is about targeting motorists whose driving behaviour is putting cyclists at risk.

“Modern technology means that motorists no longer need to be caught red-handed by the police at the scene of the crime to be prosecuted.

"More and more cyclists now have go pro cameras and this means we can put people before the courts even if we don't catch them at the scene.

"We want to educate motorists about how to behave around cyclists but we also want to encourage cyclists to contact police about near misses if they have video footage.

"We will analyse the footage, speak to victims about what punishment they would like to see and then take appropriate action that could see drivers put before the court.

If you have some footage you think needs to be investigated by Northumbria Police, they want you to send it in to Op.Cadence@northumbria.pnn.police.uk

Trending On Capital FM

Calvin Harris 2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts

From Beyoncé Collabs To Leaked Tracks: Here's What You Need To Know About Calvin Harris' Upcoming Album

Calvin Harris

Little Mix on set of their new video for 'No More

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

CBB Cheeky Girls

Everything We Know About Celebrity Big Brother Summer Legends Inc. Launch Date & Housemate Rumours
Brooklyn Beckham Chloe Grace Moretz

Are Brooklyn Beckham & Chloe Grace Moretz Back Together After THESE Clues On Insta?!

Emma Watson Beyonce Instagram Comments

Beyoncé Fans Are Leaving Bee Emojis All Over Emma Watson's Instagram & Here's Why

Beyoncé

Adele Attacked By Mosquito Asset

WATCH: "IT'S SUCKING MY BLOOD" - Adele Hilariously Freaks The Eff Out When A Mosquito "Attacks" Her!

Adele

Holly Hagan Tattoo

Holly Hagan Just Got A HUGE Tattoo Of Kyle Christie's Face On Her Neck & She's Not Happy