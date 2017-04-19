One Person Dies in Thornaby Flat Fire

19 April 2017, 09:51

Anson House (Pic @StocktonAlert)

Police are investigating the cause of a flat fire in Thornaby, which killed one person

Flames broke out in the top-floor flat in Anson House, in Westdale Road at around 1:55am this morning (19/4). 

At its height, around 10 fire crews were dealing with the fire, which led to the evacuation of more than 16 flats inside.

A body was later found in the property by emergency services. Officers are currently treating both their death and fire as unexplained.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "It would be usual practice for police to initially investigate a fire of this nature until a cause is identified." 

Cleveland Fire Brigade have told us they are not concerned about the building's structure, and many of the people living in the evacuated flats have been allowed to return. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101.

