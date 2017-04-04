Newcastle United Footballer Rolando Aarons In Court

Newcastle United's Rolando Aarons has appeared in court charged with violent disorder after a fight in a bar.

The 21-year-old winger for the Championship club, was allegedly involved in the disturbance at Livello nightclub in the city centre in October.

Newcastle Magistrates' Court heard Wesley Erskine, had been on a night out in Newcastle with his amateur football team when the incident took place in the VIP section of the bar.

Keith Laidlaw, prosecuting, said:

"Mr Erskine suffered injuries when bottles were smashed and bottles where thrown around by a number of the defendants in this case.''

Jamar Collins, 21, from Bristol, Jean Coly, 23, from Liverpool, and Joan Jacob, 45, from Newcastle, also appeared in court.

All three are charged with violent disorder and Coly an additional charge of wounding with intent.

Geoffrey Forrester, defending, said the allegations would be "seriously contested''.

The case was sent to Newcastle Crown Court on May 3rd and they were all granted unconditional bail.

Aarons, who was born in Jamaica, joined the North East club in 2012.