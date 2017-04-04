Newcastle United Footballer Rolando Aarons In Court

4 April 2017, 11:43

Rolando Aarons

Newcastle United's Rolando Aarons has appeared in court charged with violent disorder after a fight in a bar.

The 21-year-old winger for the Championship club, was allegedly involved in the disturbance at Livello nightclub in the city centre in October.

Newcastle Magistrates' Court heard Wesley Erskine, had been on a night out in Newcastle with his amateur football team when the incident took place in the VIP section of the bar.

Keith Laidlaw, prosecuting, said:
"Mr Erskine suffered injuries when bottles were smashed and bottles where thrown around by a number of the defendants in this case.''

Jamar Collins, 21, from Bristol, Jean Coly, 23, from Liverpool, and Joan Jacob, 45, from Newcastle, also appeared in court.

All three are charged with violent disorder and Coly an additional charge of wounding with intent.

Geoffrey Forrester, defending, said the allegations would be "seriously contested''.

The case was sent to Newcastle Crown Court on May 3rd and they were all granted unconditional bail.

Aarons, who was born in Jamaica, joined the North East club in 2012.

Trending On Capital FM

Martin Garrix, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran

Martin Garrix Is Dropping TWO Surprise New Songs This Friday!

Martin Garrix

Zayn Malik new tattoo

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Demi Lovato Poot Lovato 2017

Demi Lovato Has Finally Embraced Poot In A Tweet That'll Have You Howling With Laughter

Demi Lovato

Drake's UK Shop

Drake's Love Affair With The UK Continues As He Announces An OVO Shop & Buys A TV Show

Drake

Schofe asset

Guy Messages Schofe About His Body Hair On Snapchat, Gets A Total Curveball Of A Reply!

Sarah Harding Cheryl Liam Payne

Cheryl’s Bandmate Sarah Harding Defends The Age Gap Between Her And Liam Payne

Cheryl

Jimmy Fallon's Lip Sync Battle Shaquille O'Neal

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon Goes Full Ariana Grande As He Challenges Pitbull To An ASTOUNDING Lip Sync Battle

Pitbull