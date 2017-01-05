Newcastle International Named Most Punctual Small Airport In The World

5 January 2017, 07:14

Newcastle International Airport

Newcastle International Airport has been named the most punctual airport of its kind in the world.

With over 41,000 scheduled flights from Newcastle International Airport last year, the most punctual route was to Dublin, with an on-time score of 99.85%. 

The Airport, which serves more than 80 direct destinations and connects across the globe via its hub connections, was one of only three UK airports from around the world that achieved an on-time performance rating of over 90% in 2016.

Nick Jones, Interim Chief Executive at Newcastle International Airport, said: “We are delighted by this result which is a real testament to the hard work of all of our staff.

“Our goal is to be the UK’s most welcoming airport and to be one of only three UK airports from around the world to achieve an on-time performance rating of over 90% is a fantastic achievement.

 “We have built a strong route network here at Newcastle International and pride ourselves on being the international gateway to and from the North East. We shall use this latest recognition to ensure the Airport becomes even bigger and better in 2017.”

