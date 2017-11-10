Newcastle City Council Confirms Further Cuts

Newcastle City Council's announced how it plans to save £13m from its budget next year, including an increase in council tax and further job losses.

It proposes a 1.95% rise in council tax and 3% in the Government's social care precept, which is used to pay for social care.

That means if you live in a Band D home, you'll pay an extra £74.55 a year. People whose home is in Band A will see annual bills increase by £49.70.

About 40 full-time jobs will go - many of them vacancies - although the council will work closely with the trade unions to try and avoid compulsory redundancies.

The authority says this means by 2020 it will have lost £282m from its budget.

Leader of Newcastle City Council, Cllr Nick Forbes, said:

"For the last seven years we have suffered some of the highest cuts in the country, and sadly next year will be no different."

"We are an ambitious council. Our transformation of services and good financial stewardship have helped minimise the impact, but Government cuts are such that the decisions we have to make will still be very painful."

"Add to that the uncertainty of Brexit, public sector pay and the misery of welfare reform and it's not hard to see why so many people are worried about the future."

"We will secure the future of services and facilities by exploring new models of delivery such as shared services; a charitable trust for our parks and investing in new affordable housing."

"The future will be tough, but we have a plan, and ambitions to unlock new investment through devolution which will keep the city in a strong position."

In order to meet its savings of £13.3m the council proposes to, among other things:



- Cut its contribution to Tyne and Wear Archives & Museums by £150,000



- Increase garden waste charges from £1 to £2 per collection



- Reduce its contribution to Newcastle Gateshead Initiative by £40,000



- Save £2.6m by developing new ways of caring for adults with complex needs

The final budget will be debated and set out by the Council in March 2018.