Man Armed With 'Stun Gun' Holds Up Sunderland Petrol Station

7 January 2017, 07:11

Barnes Esso Garage, Sunderland

A masked man, armed with a "stun gun type weapon" has stolen cash and cigarettes from a petrol station in Sunderland.

It happened around 3am on Friday, January 6th, when he entered the Barnes Esso service station armed with a stun gun type weapon.

He threatened the cashier and demanded they handed over cash and cigarettes before fleeing.

The man is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall, wearing all dark clothing and a balaclava and spoke with a local accent.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and officers are keen to speak to the driver of a metallic / silver Peugeot 206 cc that was parked on the forecourt at the time of the incident and who left without buying anything.

A man also came into the store around 20 minutes before the attack and left without buying anything.

Officers are appealing for the driver of the Peugeot and the man to come forward and contact them. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 97 06/01/17.

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Music News

See more Music News

Capital TV Advert 2017

Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran & James Arthur Take Centre Stage In Our New TV Advert

Marnie Simpson

WATCH: Marnie Simpson Posts Tearful Response As It All Kicks Off With Her Ex Aaron

Ant & Dec

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway Board Game Is Full Of Mistakes & We're Shocked

Game of Thrones

Game Of Thrones Season 7: What We Know So Far Including Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill

Meek Mill Threw Shade At Nicki Minaj After Their Split With The Worst Comeback In History

Nicki Minaj