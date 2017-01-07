Man Armed With 'Stun Gun' Holds Up Sunderland Petrol Station

A masked man, armed with a "stun gun type weapon" has stolen cash and cigarettes from a petrol station in Sunderland.

It happened around 3am on Friday, January 6th, when he entered the Barnes Esso service station armed with a stun gun type weapon.

He threatened the cashier and demanded they handed over cash and cigarettes before fleeing.