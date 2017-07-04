UPDATE: Man Shot In The Leg In Middlesbrough

A man is being treated for a suspected gunshot wound to his leg in Middlesbrough.

A picture of a car detectives believe was used in a targeted attack in which a man was shot in Middlesbrough, has been released by detectives.

It happened at around 8.55am on Murdock Road, last Tuesday (4/7).

A man in his forties was attacked with baseball bats before being shot in the leg. He was taken to James Cook University Hospital, and was later released.

At around 9.12am the same morning, a vehicle matching the description of the one used in the incident on Murdock Road was spotted in the Marske area. A navy blue R-line Volkswagen Golf with distinctive silver wing mirrors and blacked out windows (pictured), was seen on Redcar Road, Fir Rigg Drive and Wheatlands Drive on an estate behind Marske Railway Station before travelling along Marske Road in the direction of Saltburn. It was driving erratically and at speed around the area. Officers are linking the sightings of this vehicle to the investigation and would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone being dropped off or wandering around these areas at around 9.12am that morning to get in touch. Later that morning, at around 9.45am, two men were seen running from Quarry Lane across the A174, heading in the direction of Marske Railway Station and Mids Auto Services at Marske Inn Farm. Anyone who may have seen them are asked to contact police. The VW Golf was located on fire in woods near to Four Lane Ends near Saltburn at 10.08am. A week on from the incident, officers appealed to local business owners as it is believed that the four or five men believed to be involved may have stayed in the area the evening prior to the incident - Monday July 3rd. They are believed to have had Liverpudlian accents and could have used local restaurants, shops, petrol stations and stayed in local bed and breakfasts or hotels. Detective Chief Inspector Steve Young said: “Today I am appealing particularly with regards to any sightings of the distinctive R-line Volkswagen Golf in the Marske area on the morning of the incident and to anyone who may have seen two men making their way from Quarry Lane, across the A174 towards Marske Railway Station. “I would also repeat my appeal to local business owners who may have noticed a group of males with Liverpool accents in the area the evening prior to the incident.” Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chief Inspector Steve Young from the Cleveland and North Yorkshire Major Investigation Team on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chief Inspector Steve Young from the Cleveland and North Yorkshire Major Investigation Team on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.