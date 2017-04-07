Man Jailed For Forging Will After Spelling Mistake

A County Durham man, who was caught forging his mum's will by spelling his brother's name wrong, has been jailed.

Stewart Caygill, 53, from Horden, had been taking money from his mother Theresa before her death and then made himself the main beneficiary of her estate.

He was caught out after his brother Philip noticed his name had been spelt with an extra 'l' on the will. Mr Caygill said he knew something was wrong as his mother, who died in 2013 aged 84, had worked as a PA and was very particular when it came to spelling.

Teesside Crown Court heard the forgery had granted Caygill three quarters of Mrs Caygill's house on top of the £26,000 he had taken from her bank accounts.

Philip Caygill said:

"It's a huge relief, mainly to have the jury believe me. Initially when I first reported it I wasn't believed by anyone, they just thought it was a family feud. I have got no feelings for him - he's cold-hearted and blindingly greedy. There was hardly a fortune to be had, money is not worth all the grief and heartache he has caused.''

Caygill was jailed for four years after being convicted of forgery and using a false instrument.