Man Injured In Newcastle City Centre Stabbing

21 February 2017, 11:02

Crime Scene Police Tape

A man is fighting for his life after a daylight attack in Newcastle City Centre yesterday

At around 1.23pm Monday afternoon (20/2) police received a call that a 22-year-old man had been stabbed at Princess Square.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and a number of people are helping police with their enquiries.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident to get in touch so they can piece together exactly what happened.

Senior investigating officer, Superintendent John Bent, said: "This was a very serious assault and a man is still in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"We have five people in custody but we still need to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time so we can paint an accurate picture of what exactly happened.

"The incident itself happened in Princess Square so we are confident that members of the public would have seen those involved in the moments leading up to and following the attack.

"We would appeal for anyone who saw what happened, or has any information that may help police, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

A cordon remains in place at the scene of the incident and officers will remain at the scene as specialist detectives carry out their enquiries.

Extra officers will also be on patrol in the area of Princess Square to reassure members of the public and residents living in the area.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information, should ring Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 482 200217 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

