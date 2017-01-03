Man Found In Van In Northumberland With No Memory Of How He Got There

3 January 2017, 06:20

Police are trying to work out how a man ended up in a van in Northumberland - with no memory of how he got there.

Police were informed yesterday (January 2nd) that a man had been found in the back of a van in West Woodburn between Hexham and Bellingham. The 29-year-old was not injured but was taken to hospital as a precaution. 

The man does not have any recollection of how he came to be in Northumberland and police are carrying out enquiries to establish what happened. 

It is believed the van, a purple Mercedes Vito 109 CDI Compact panel van, registration NJ54VFB, was parked at the site sometime between 2am and 7.30am that morning.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw the van either parked in West Woodburn or earlier in the day.

Any witnesses should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 588 020117 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

