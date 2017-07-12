Man Found Guilty of David Wilson Murder

12 July 2017, 14:30

David Wilson murdered in Sunderland

Daniel Johnson has been found guilty of murdering Sunderland dad David Wilson.

The 21 year old, formerly of Morris Street, Gateshead was found guilty by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court. 

49 year-old David Wilson was murdered at his home address in Southwick Road on Sunday, December 14, 2014.

Daniel left a party in the Southwick area at around 3.30am when he came across David's partner in the street, who was on his way home to David's house. Daniel threatened the man, stole his keys and forced him to a cash machine to withdraw money.

Daniel then went back to David's house. He took a knife from his kitchen and brutally murdered David as he lay in bed asleep, completely defenceless.

Johnson will be sentenced this afternoon. 

This is the 999 call that Johnson made from Wilson's phone on the night he murdered him.

 

CCTV was released of Johnson in Southwick

Trending On Capital FM

James Bond

The 6 Key People In The Running To Be The Next James Bond & NGL, We Want All Of Them To Have A Turn
Cheryl shows off her new blonde hairstyle

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Game of Thrones season 7

Game Of Thrones Season 7: What We Know So Far Including Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

The Vamps

'Everything Looks Like It’s Good On Social Media' - The Vamps Reveal Their Real Thoughts About Tour Life

The Vamps

Stranger Things season 2

Stranger Things Season 2: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

The Notebook

We Reckon We've Figured Out The Perfect Time To Say 'I Love You' For The First Time To Your Bae
Nicki Minaj pregnant

Is Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Everyone’s Confused After Her Cryptic Baby Tweet

Nicki Minaj