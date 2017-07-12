Man Found Guilty of David Wilson Murder

Daniel Johnson has been found guilty of murdering Sunderland dad David Wilson.

The 21 year old, formerly of Morris Street, Gateshead was found guilty by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.



49 year-old David Wilson was murdered at his home address in Southwick Road on Sunday, December 14, 2014.

Daniel left a party in the Southwick area at around 3.30am when he came across David's partner in the street, who was on his way home to David's house. Daniel threatened the man, stole his keys and forced him to a cash machine to withdraw money.

Daniel then went back to David's house. He took a knife from his kitchen and brutally murdered David as he lay in bed asleep, completely defenceless.

Johnson will be sentenced this afternoon.



This is the 999 call that Johnson made from Wilson's phone on the night he murdered him.

CCTV was released of Johnson in Southwick