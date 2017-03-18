Man Found Dead In Whitley Bay

18 March 2017, 11:13

Police generic

Four men have been arrested after a man was found dead in Whitley Bay.

At 5pm yesterday (Friday, March 17) police received a report of concern for a man in an address in North Parade. Officers attended and found a man in his 30s with injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

An investigation's started to find how the man suffered his injuries and four men are currently in police custody.

A post mortem will be carried out today.

Extra officers are in the area to carry out enquiries and offer reassurance.

Detective Chief Inspector Shelley Hudson is leading the investigation.

She said: "We have been carrying out enquiries throughout the night to establish the circumstances around how this man came to suffer his injuries and would ask anyone who has information that may help with our enquiries to come forward and speak to us.

"If anyone has been in the area over the past couple of days and seen anything that may have seemed suspicious or out of the ordinary then we are keen to hear from them."

