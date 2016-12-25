Man Charged Over Deliberately Infecting Men With HIV

25 December 2016, 12:00

Police generic

Police investigating allegations that men were deliberately infected with HIV have charged a man, who was arrested in Wallsend.

26 year old  Daryll Rowe, and of no fixed address was arrested in Brighton earlier this year. 

He failed to answer bail on Friday, November 18. 

He was arrested in Wallsend, North Tyneside by Northumbria on Friday, December 23rd, after joint working by Northumbria Police, Police Scotland and Sussex Police. 

He has now been charged with eight counts of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm. 

Anyone who thinks they may have had a sexual encounter with this man is urged to come forward and anyone with concerns is encouraged to contact their local sexual health services. 

Rowe has been remanded in custody to appear in Newcastle Crown Court on Monday.

Northumbria Police are asking for anyone who has been in contact with Rowe in our region, or has any information that may be useful to police, to contact officers on 101 and quote reference number 437 of 23/12/16. 

 

