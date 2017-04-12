Man Arrested Over Peterlee Rooftop Stand-Off

12 April 2017, 11:06

tape

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a five hour stand-off with police at a house in Peterlee

Initial calls to police at around 3.50pm, reported a man driving a red Seat recklessly in the Little Eden area. 

It is believed the car was also driving towards pedestrians in the Edenhill Road area with several people reporting having to move out of the way of the vehicle.

Around ten minutes later, the man entered an empty house on Barsloan Avenue. Once inside, house there were suggestions he was armed a knife.

Two armed response units and specially trained negotiators were deployed to the scene along with Fire and Rescue, Ambulance Service and the Police Helicopter.

Following negotiations the suspect, who at one point was on the roof of the house, was detained by officers at around 9.30pm and remains in custody. Damage was subsequently discovered to the inside of the property as well as significant damage to the roof.

The house will remain cordoned off for most of today while specialist teams carry out searches and forensic investigations.

Detective Inspector Andy Smith, from Peterlee CID, said: “This was a very distressing incident for the residents of the area and I would like to reassure them that the people involved in this were known to each other.

“We are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident and the man in question remains in custody and is assisting us with our enquiries.”

Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting incident 273 of 11th April.

Trending On Capital FM

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Had To Deal With Another Intruder At Her Home & This Time They Had A Drone

Kim Kardashian posts an epic throwback photo of he

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

James Arthur

WATCH: James Arthur Sets The Record Straight Following Reports About His 'Beef' With Ed Sheeran
Orange is The New Black

Orange Is The New Black Season 5: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Trailer

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Will Reportedy Not Face Criminal Charges Following His Paparazzi Incident Arrest

Louis Tomlinson

Jesy Nelson and Harry Potter Asset

Jesy Nelson Has Let Slip That Before Little Mix, She Was In So Many Movies, Including Harry Potter!

Little Mix

Shannon Purser Twitter Asset

Stranger Things' Shannon Purser Opens Up About Her Anxiety And Sexuality In A Touching Monologue