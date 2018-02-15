Man Arrested Over Darlington Cashpoint Explosion

15 February 2018, 12:30

Police

A man has been arrested in connection with a cash machine explosion in Darlington.

The 34-year-old, from the Bradford area, was arrested in Leeds on Wednesday afternoon and remains in custody in Darlington.

The blast took place at a cash machine outside the Heron Foods store in Cockerton Green, Darlington, at 1.40am on Wednesday.

It followed a similar explosion which obliterated an ATM outside a Matalan in Darlington in October.

Durham Police believe the suspects in the latest raid filled the free-standing machine with gas, ignited it and then made off with a five-figure sum of cash.

