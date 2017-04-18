Hike4Hopey Team Set Off On 333 Mile Challenge

A group of Newcastle United fans are making a special journey home from the match against Ipswich this week.

Hike4Hopey is a 333 mile charity walk from the statue of Sir Bobby at Portman Road, Ipswich, to his statue at St James’ Park in Newcastle.

A group of nine walkers are fundraising for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, in memory of Control Firefighter, Lee Hope, who died from cancer aged just 33.

Lee’s brother, Scott Hope, and his widow, Amy Richardson, are among the group undertaking the challenge.

Lee's been speaking to Capital's reporter Anna Harding.

You can follow their progress on their Twitter page here



And to donate, you can visit their JustGiving Page