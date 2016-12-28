Gazza In Hospital After Hotel Disturbance

28 December 2016, 07:34

Gazza

It's reported Gazza has been treated in hospital, after an assault at a hotel in East London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to a disturbance at the hotel shortly after 6pm on Tuesday before a 49-year-old man was taken to hospital with a head injury.

Witness Alvin Carpio said the former England and Newcastle United striker, who has long-battled alcoholism, appeared "very drunk" during the altercation.

He tweeted: "Gazza has just been kicked down the stairs by a guy whose friend got slapped by him. He really isn't in a good place.

Gascoigne's spokesman, Terry Baker, said the troubled star had been taken to hospital with a head wound, according to the Daily Mirror.

Mr Baker added: "He hasn't been arrested. He's about to be released and sent home.''

A Scotland Yard spokeswoman said: "The man has been taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a stable condition.''

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

