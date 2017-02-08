Gateshead 'Killer Clown' Sentenced

8 February 2017, 13:09

MIchael March Killer Clown Gateshead

A Gateshead teenager, who dressed up as a so-called killer clown and threatened a pregnant woman with an axe, has been sentenced.

18 year old Michael March, is thought to be the first person imprisoned following the craze that swept across the UK.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he terrified a couple walking past him after banging the foot long axe on the floor in South Shields just after 9pm.

The woman, who was 22 weeks pregnant, threw a brick at him in an attempt to defend herself before he ran off.

Jailing him for six months, Judge Jamie Hill QC said: 
"Brandishing an axe and threatening people in the street is serious whatever the context.''

 

Trending On Capital FM

Kim Woodburn Remix

Kim Woodburn's Brutal Interview With Schofe Has Been Remixed & It's Hilarious Luvie

Taylor Swift

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Andrew Productions TV Sneaking Into Super Bowl 2

WATCH: These Cheeky Lads Snuck Into The Super Bowl Using Just A Ladder (And They Met A Celeb!)
Jeremy McConnell

Jeremy McConnell Finally Speaks Out About Stephanie Davis' Baby & Takes A DNA Test

Liam Payne and Cheryl

Fans Think Liam Payne Has Flown Back To The UK Because Cheryl’s About To Give Birth

Cheryl

cash me outside girl

WATCH: The 'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Has Gone And Punched A Passenger On An Airplane

Lady Gaga Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Half Time Show Was The SECOND Most Viewed In History... So Who Was The First?!