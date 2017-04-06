Firefighters Attacked In Houghton

Three firefighters have been attacked while putting out a fire in Houghton.

Police were called at around 5.05pm after reports of fire fighters being assaulted after attending a fire in Railway Street.

Three fire fighters have received treatment for superficial injuries, none of which are believed to be serious.

Two men and a woman have been arrested and are currently in police custody.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 826, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.