Firefighters Attacked In Houghton

6 April 2017, 06:11

generic police picture

Three firefighters have been attacked while putting out a fire in Houghton.

Police were called at around 5.05pm after reports of fire fighters being assaulted after attending a fire in Railway Street.

Three fire fighters have received treatment for superficial injuries, none of which are believed to be serious.

Two men and a woman have been arrested and are currently in police custody.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 826, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Trending On Capital FM

Katy Perry

Katy Perry Googled Hot Pictures Of Herself For Instagram But Didn't Remove The Search Bar

Katy Perry

Zayn Malik new tattoo

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Liam Payne Leaked Video

Liam Payne’s Solo Music Could Drop NEXT MONTH And We Could Not Be More Hyped

One Direction

Beyoncé Jay Z 'Die With You' Video

WATCH: Beyoncé Celebrated Her Anniversary With Jay Z By Gifting Us A Beaut Video Certain To Make You Sob

Beyoncé

Make Up Artist's Optical Illusions

This Make Up Artist's Optical Illusions Are Blowing People's Minds & We Can't Believe They're Real
Kendall Jenner Pepsi

“Epic Fail” People Are FURIOUS Over Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Advert Making Light Of Police Brutality

Katy Perry Soap Opera w/ James Corden

WATCH: James Corden Sings A Musical Written By Katy Perry Made Entirely Of Her Songs. What More D'Ya Want?

Katy Perry