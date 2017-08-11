Explosion At House In Sunderland

11 August 2017, 09:46

Explosion

Emergency services are at the scene of an explosion in a residential street in Sunderland.

They were called to Rosslyn Avenue in the Ryhope area of the city just after 9am. 

Northumbria Police say it happened at a private residential house. 

It's understood half of the home has been destroyed - and its roof has been "blown off".

Rosslyn Avenue has been closed and police are asking members of the public to stay away.  

The emergency services said they were unable to give further details, including whether anyone was trapped in the rubble.

On Twitter Northumbria Police said: "There is nothing to indicate at this time that this is linked to terrorism."

 

 

 

