Darron Gibson Charged With Drink Driving

19 March 2018, 10:08

Darron Gibson

Sunderland footballer Darron Gibson is to appear in court next month after he was charged with drink-driving, police have said.

The midfielder was suspended by the club after he was arrested on Saturday following reports of a collision near their training ground at around midday.

Photos emerged on social media of damaged cars and the former Manchester United and Everton player being spoken to by police.

Northumbria Police said: "A 30-year-old man has been charged with driving while over the legal alcohol limit following reports of a collision in Dovedale Road in Sunderland on Saturday March 17 at about 11.55am.

"Darron Gibson, of Hale, Manchester, has been bailed to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on April 17."

