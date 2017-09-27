County Durham Rower Wins Invictus Games Silver

27 September 2017, 10:59

Ian Ronald

A former Royal Marine from County Durham, who spent seven months in a wheelchair after suffering a brain tumour, has won two medals at the Invictus Games.

Ian 'Roni' Ronald, originally from Chester-le-Street, has claimed silver and bronze in the indoor rowing in Toronto.

The 34-year-old was left temporarily paralysed and had to learn how to walk and talk again, after undergoing life-changing surgery ten years ago.

However, the long-term damage brought a premature end to his promising career in the Royal Marines.

Ian is competing in his first Invictus Games and is among 90 former military personnel representing the United Kingdom.

They were founded by Prince Harry in 2015 and see injured ex-servicemen and women from around the world compete in a range of events including athletics, indoor rowing, powerlifting and swimming.

Trending On Capital FM

Nathan Massey Cara De La Hoyde The Intent premiere

The 5 Questions We'd Want Answered If Cara De La Hoyde & Nathan Massey Get Their Rumoured Baby Spin-Off Show
Kylie Jenner At The Zoo

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian Has Finally Spoken Out About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy & She's Really Not Happy
Stephen Bear Has Angered His MTV Bosses By Claimin

Stephen Bear Has Angered His MTV Bosses By Claiming That Little Mix Stormed Off The Set Of 'Just Tattoo of Us'

Little Mix

Chris Hughes and Katie Price

Katie Price Publicly Denied Sending Chris Hughes Flirty Texts, So He Brutally Leaked Them All Online
Roman Kemp Eminem Make Some Noise Transformation 9

Our Very Own Roman Kemp Looks Unrecognisable As He's Transformed Into Eminem Using Just Make-Up
Khloe Kardashian Pregnant

Khloe Is Pregnant Too?! We Are Legit Finding It Hard AF To Keep Up With The Kardashians RN