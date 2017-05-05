Conservatives Win First Ever Tees Valley Metro Mayor Election

Conservative candidate Ben Houchen has been elected as the new Tees Valley 'Metro Mayor'.

After second preference votes were taken into account Ben Houchen got 48,578 votes while Labour's Sue Jeffrey got 46,400.

The newly-elected mayor said there has been a "political earthquake''.

Ben Houchen said in his victory speech after defeating Labour's Sue Jeffrey:

"We are seeing a massive trend towards the Conservatives.

We have started to turn the Tees Valley blue.''

He said the party will target five seats in the General Election - improving on the one it held at the last election, James Wharton's Stockton South.