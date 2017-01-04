Concern Grows For Missing Washington Man

4 January 2017, 16:30

Adrian Lee

The family of a Washington man whose car was seen about 150 miles from his home are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Adrian Lee, 58, was last seen on Monday after leaving his home in Chipchase, in the Oxclose area.

His car, a blue Toyota Aygo, was spotted later that afternoon on CCTV on the Forth Road Bridge near Edinburgh.

Officers working to trace Mr Lee have appealed to the public for information.

He is described as being 6ft with a shaved head and a dark goatee beard. He was wearing black lace-up shoes, a black sweatshirt and a black Harley Davidson jacket.

Chief Inspector Jerry Pearson, of Northumbria Police, said: ``Understandably, Adrian's family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and we are keen to find to him so that we and they can be reassured he is safe and well.

``We're carrying out extensive enquiries and, as a result of our inquiries, believe he may be in Scotland.

``His car, which we believe he is in, was sighted on CCTV on the Forth Road Bridge on Monday afternoon and we are asking anyone who has seen Adrian or his vehicle to please get in contact with us.''

Police can be contacted on the 101 number.

