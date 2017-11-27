Chennai Six Win Four Year Fight Against Weapons Charges

The six former British soldiers, including a man from Ashington, have been acquitted of the weapons smuggling charges that have seen them detained in India for four years.

They were first jailed in October 2013 on weapons charges while working as security guards on ships to combat piracy in the Indian Ocean - and always maintained their innocence.

The men are are Nick Dunn, 31, from Ashington, Billy Irving, 37, from Argyll and Bute, John Armstrong, 30, of Wigton, Cumbria, Nicholas Simpson, 47, of Catterick, North Yorkshire, Ray Tindall, 42, of Chester, and Paul Towers, 54, of Pocklington, East Yorkshire.

They will now wait to see when they will be allowed home from India to their families.

Four years after @TheChennai6 were arrested, a court in India has ruled the men - including Nick Dunn from Ashington - are innocent. They'll now be released from prison and have their sentences quashed. Lisa is Nick's sister: #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/L0OpHV9HJk — Capital NE News (@CapitalNENews) November 27, 2017

Lisa Dunn, the sister of Nick Dunn said: "I'm absolutely elated,"

"There are just no words how we truly feel. How much relief we feel. How happy we are,"

"It's just the most incredible news. We've waited so long for this day,"

"My brother was one million per cent innoncent... and now he's got his freedom back."

A post on the Chennai 6 supporter's Facebook Page confirmed the news earlier:

The Indian authorities will now decide whether they agree with the outcome or wish to appeal. Another appeal would mean the men might be released from prison but not allowed back to the UK.

The six are among 35 crew members who have now all been acquitted. Earlier this month, the captain of the vessel allowed home to Ukraine.