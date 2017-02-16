Charity Set Up In Memory Of Seaham TITP Teen

16 February 2017, 09:14

Megan Bell Died at TITP festival

The family of Seaham teenager Megan Bell, who died at T in the Park last summer, are setting up a charity in her memory.

The 17 year old died after falling ill at the festival in Scotland last July, with tests later showing she'd taken the Class A drug ecstasy.

Her dad, Chris, is now starting up the charity - Megan's Rainbow - to support other families whose children die suddenly.

It aims to raise money to help pay the funeral costs and provide counselling sessions for bereaved parents in her local area.

Following Megan's death, her family had to frantically fund-raise to afford a service for her. 

Chris said:
"It's the worst pain you can go through to lose a child but hopefully, in Megan's name, we can help other people."

"I know Megan would love that."

"We've obviously suffered first hand, how much financial costs it is, we want to raise as much as we can and help families who haven't got the money to go ahead with things like funeral costs and head-stones."

 Chris is still trying to come to terms with life without Megan, but says this is his way of making sure her legacy lives on.

"It's been a long hard struggle, losing a child, especially one like Megan who was a young, bubbly girl." 

