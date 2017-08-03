CCTV Released Of Newcastle Hotel Arson

3 August 2017, 14:11

Tyne Hotel Arson

Police investigating an arson attack on a Newcastle hotel have released CCTV footage of the moment it was set on fire.

At around 4am on Tuesday, May 9, police received a report that the Tyne Hotel on Bentinck Street in the west end of the city was on fire.

Emergency services attended the scene and the fire was extinguished. Luckily nobody was injured but the fire caused significant damage to the property.

Enquiries into the fire continue but police are treating it as arson and are continuing to appeal for witnesses to get in touch.

Now detectives investigating the incident have released CCTV images of the person responsible for the incident.

He was seen walking on Bentinck Street before approaching a pile of rubbish outside the hotel, setting it on fire and then leaving the scene.

Detectives are still trying to trace the man and they are now appealing for help from the public to identify him.

Detective Constable Sarah Kemp, of Central CID, said:
"This fire caused a significant amount of damage and left the owners with a huge clean-up operation."

"The only saving grace is that nobody was inside at the time of the incident or someone could have been seriously hurt or killed."

"We have already carried out extensive enquiries into this fire and clearly it is being treated as an arson."

"Now we are releasing CCTV images of the moment the fire was started in the hope that someone can assist us in identifying the man responsible."

"If you think you recognise him, or if you have information about the arson, then contact police on 101 or email our detectives."

Trending On Capital FM

Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Is Set To Launch Her Own Reality Show But We're Not Sure About The Name

Demi Lovato wears a green sequin leotard on stage

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Tom Holland frog theory

There's A Mental Fan Theory Going Around That Tom Holland Is Hiding A Frog In His Mouth & No, We're Not Joking
Jamie and Camilla

Fans Reckon Love Island's Jamie & Camilla Are Official After They Took Another Big Relationship Step
Celebrity Big Brother

Love Island Fans Claim CBB's Sam & Jordan Are Copying Chris & Kem And Here's All The Evidence
Game of Thrones

This Game Of Thrones Character Has Been There Since Season One & We Bet You Probably Missed Her
Jemma Lucy

Turns Out, Jemma Lucy’s Been On TV For Years & She Looked COMPLETELY Different