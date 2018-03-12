Body Found In Northumberland River Search

Police looking for a man after discovering a car in a river in Northumberland have found a body.

An extensive search was launched on Sunday following a report received from a member of the public of a vehicle in the river near Shillmoor, Alwinton.

Following a search of the surrounding area a man’s body was recovered from the water a short distance from where the vehicle was found.

His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers at this difficult time.

Officers are now looking to establish the events leading to the man’s death but at this stage they do not believe there has been any third party involvement.