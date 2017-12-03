Body Found In Consett for Missing Woman

Now Playing
Police say they've found a body in Consett in the search for a missing woman from Wallsend.
29 year old Hannah Baker-Smith, 29, was last seen at about 4pm on Friday.
The body of a woman was discovered near Consett earlier today.
Formal identification is yet to take place, but Hannah’s family have been informed of the development.
A spokesman for Northumbria Police said:
'Specially-trained officers have spoken to Hannah’s family to offer support at this very sad and difficult time.'
A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.