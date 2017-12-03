Body Found In Consett for Missing Woman

3 December 2017, 08:11

Police

Police say they've found a body in Consett in the search for a missing woman from Wallsend.

29 year old Hannah Baker-Smith, 29, was last seen at about 4pm on Friday.

The body of a woman was discovered near Consett earlier today.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but Hannah’s family have been informed of the development.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: 

'Specially-trained officers have spoken to Hannah’s family to offer support at this very sad and difficult time.'

A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

