Ant McPartlin Divorcing Wife After 11 Years

14 January 2018, 06:13

Ant McPartlin

Geordie TV presenter Ant McPartlin and wife Lisa are to split after 11 years of marriage.

The 42-year-old - one half of TV duo Ant and Dec - announced the news on Saturday night after months of rumours regarding the couple's relationship.

A statement issued by McPartlin's representative said: "In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after eleven years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin.

"Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families.

"No further statement will be made."

McPartlin tied the knot with make-up artist Lisa Armstrong in 2006 at a star-studded ceremony at St Nicholas' Church in Taplow, Buckinghamshire.

The couple met at a roadshow in Newcastle in the mid-1990s while Lisa was an aspiring pop star in Deuce.

He has often spoken of their struggle to have children.

Last year McPartlin entered rehab after struggling with a two-year addiction to super-strength painkillers following a knee operation in 2015.

