Aitor Karanka Departs As Middlesbrough Manager

Aitor Karanka

Middlesbrough have parted ways with the manager who won them promotion last season, Aitor Karanka.

The 43-year-old Spaniard departed on Thursday morning with Boro 19th in the table, having not won in 10 league outings since December 17, and scoring only three goals in the process.

His exit was announced in statement on the club's website, which read: "Middlesbrough Football Club can today confirm the departure of head coach Aitor Karanka. Following discussions, both parties have agreed that it is in the best interests of the club to make this change,''

"The club would like to thank Aitor for all his hard work over the past three-and-a-half years and for the success we've had during that time. We wish him all the best for the future.''

Karanka had remained confident of easing promoted Boro back above the safety line in the remaining 11 games of the season and was encouraged by his team's display in Saturday's 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Manchester City.

However, he did not get the chance as his reign came to an end after three years and four months.

Karanka said: "I'd like to thank Middlesbrough for a wonderful opportunity and the players, staff and all the people at the club who I have worked with. I'd also like to thank the fans for their support.

"This club will always hold a special place for me and I wish everyone connected with Middlesbrough Football Club the very best for the future.''

Assistant head coach Steve Agnew will take over first-team duties with immediate effect, and that will mean preparing the team for Sunday's league clash with Manchester United, managed by Karanka's mentor Jose Mourinho with whom he worked at Real Madrid.

Trending On Capital FM

Jeremy McConnell

BREAKING: Jeremy McConnell Has Been Arrested Following Stephanie Davis Assault Claims

Kim Kardashian presents an award

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Weird plastic boots

People Are Kicking Off On Twitter About How Impractical Those Clear Boots That The Kardashians Love Are & It's Hilarious
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

"We Hooked Up" - Chrissy Teigen Reveals What She & John Got Up To The First Day They Met

Kanye West NASA New Project Asset

Kanye West Delivered A Box Full Of Weird AF Stuff, And It Hints At A HUGE Out-Of-This-World Project

Kanye West

Rupert Grint

"I Felt Like I Missed Out On A Lot" - Rupert Grint Talks About Growing Up On Set Of Harry Potter & We're Surprised At What He Had To Say
Beyonce and Ed Sheeran

That Ed Sheeran And Beyoncé Collab Might Be Happening And YES We Need It Now

Ed Sheeran