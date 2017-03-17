6'7'' Newcastle Man Facing Sentence For Driving Standing Up

17 March 2017, 07:18

Adam Eliott

A 6ft 7ins car dealer will be sentenced today for driving while he was stood up

Adam Elliott, 26, from Newcastle, admitted dangerous driving after he was seen showing off in a Ford Ka convertible as he crossed the Tyne Bridge.

Despite his guilty plea, he later told reporters he was not stood up and claimed it only appeared that way because he was so tall and his head was poking above the windscreen.

Elliott, who runs I Buy Any Car North East, said he had been delivering the vehicle to a customer.

At a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court in January, Judge Robert Adams said: "It was pretty obvious you were showing off, demonstrating your height to people in an open top small car.

"You were clearly distracting other drivers. It was a dangerous thing to do.''

The incident took place in January 2016, when Elliott drove along the Felling Bypass in Gateshead before making his way over the Tyne Bridge.

The court heard he had 12 previous convictions of driving while disqualified.

Judge Adams gave him an interim driving ban of 12 months prior to sentencing.

Trending On Capital FM

Ed Sheeran Competition

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Finally CONFIRMS He's Headlining Glastonbury 2017 With This Modest Video

Ed Sheeran

Kim Kardashian presents an award

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Keith Lemon & Craig David

Keith Lemon Wants Craig David To Appear On Celebrity Juice To Publicly End Their 13 Year Feud
Selena Gomez for Vogue

"I Was Depressed" - Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Battle With Mental Health & Why She Admitted Herself Into Rehab
Kendall Jenner

Not Again! Kendall Jenner’s House Has Been Burgled And They Stole A FORTUNE

Emma Watson US Premiere Beauty & The Beast

Fans Have Hit Back At Hackers After Emma Watson's Personal Photos Were Leaked Online

Harry Styles Dunkirk PG-13 Rating Asset

Harry Styles' Dunkirk Is Rated PG-13, Meaning Loads Of Directioners Won't Actually Be Able To Watch It

One Direction