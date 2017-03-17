6'7'' Newcastle Man Facing Sentence For Driving Standing Up

A 6ft 7ins car dealer will be sentenced today for driving while he was stood up

Adam Elliott, 26, from Newcastle, admitted dangerous driving after he was seen showing off in a Ford Ka convertible as he crossed the Tyne Bridge.

Despite his guilty plea, he later told reporters he was not stood up and claimed it only appeared that way because he was so tall and his head was poking above the windscreen.

Elliott, who runs I Buy Any Car North East, said he had been delivering the vehicle to a customer.

At a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court in January, Judge Robert Adams said: "It was pretty obvious you were showing off, demonstrating your height to people in an open top small car.

"You were clearly distracting other drivers. It was a dangerous thing to do.''

The incident took place in January 2016, when Elliott drove along the Felling Bypass in Gateshead before making his way over the Tyne Bridge.

The court heard he had 12 previous convictions of driving while disqualified.

Judge Adams gave him an interim driving ban of 12 months prior to sentencing.