Moving On provides support, advice and practical help to break the cycle of youth homelessness in County Durham.

Youth homelessness is an issue on the rise, with over 3,000 people estimated to be sleeping rough every night. Centrepoint have reported that at least 150,000 young people have approached local authorities for help because they are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Moving On provides support for young people aged 16-25 who are at risk of becoming homeless, and often have other issues including family conflict and breakdown, domestic abuse, drug or alcohol abuse, anti-social behaviour and offending, low income, lack of self-confidence and mental health problems.

The charity offers services including housing advice and guidance, access to accommodation in the public, private and social sectors, and assistance in developing the knowledge, skills and motivation to live independently in the community.

It helps children like a teenager whose mum had recently died and whose dad was living with a new partner. Moving On arranged for him to receive housing benefit and supported him with budgeting until he was able to live independently.

Global’s Make Some Noise is proud to support an extended outreach network helping Moving On staff connect with vulnerable young people to provide advice and support. It is hoped that this will lead to more young people being housed in secure and adequate accommodation.

