Zoella Hits Back After Fans Claim She’s Had A Boob Job Following This Curvy Picture

24 July 2018, 12:06

Zoella boob job claims

The YouTuber revealed the reason for her bigger bust.

YouTuber Zoella has hit back after fans suspected that she had had a secret boob job after she posted a photo with a bigger bust than before.

Zoella posted the snap of her sitting on a wall on Instagram after she and her boyfriend, Alfie Deyes, had spent the weekend with his family and her followers were quick to spot the change in her figure.

After fans questioned whether she had secretly gone under the knife, Zoella took to Instagram Stories to reveal the real reason for her new boobs – she’s changed her contraceptive pill and it was just a good angle.

She told her followers, “Yes my boobs look bigger in this pic because it was taken BELOW me and the shadow has made them look bigger.

“No I haven’t had a boob job, not that there is anything wrong with that in the slightest. No my bra isn’t triple padded. It’s my normal bra that I always wear.

“Yes, they’ve grown a bit this year as I’m on a new contraceptive pill. Happy Monday boob chat.”

So there you have it – mystery solved. 

