WhatsApp Raise Age Limit & Millions Of Teens Banned From Next Month

WhatsApp have introduced a major rule change - and it's bound to annoy millions of users.

WhatsApp has announced that it's banning under-16s from the app.

The move means that potentially millions of users will no longer be allowed to use the messaging platform.

At the moment, you have to be at least 13-years-old to use WhatsApp. But when you open the app in the next few weeks, you'll be asked to confirm you're over-16.

The rules are changing because of new EU data privacy laws which come into force in May.

The EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is designed to give people in the EU greater protection over their personal data. You'll also have the right to access the information companies hold about you.

As it's just a regulation for the EU, the age limit will still be 13 for the rest of the world.

WhatsApp is owned by Facebook, which is introducing its own restrictions too. Teens aged between 13 and 15 will have to get permission from their parents to share personal information on the app.

If they don't get permission, teems will get a generic version of Facebook that's not customised for them.

At the moment, Snapchat, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Musical.ly are sticking with their minimum age limit of 13.

