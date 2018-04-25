WhatsApp Raise Age Limit & Millions Of Teens Banned From Next Month

25 April 2018, 11:32

WhatsApp Bans Under 16s

WhatsApp have introduced a major rule change - and it's bound to annoy millions of users.

WhatsApp has announced that it's banning under-16s from the app.

The move means that potentially millions of users will no longer be allowed to use the messaging platform.

> Everything You Need To Know About Love Island 2018 Is Right Here

At the moment, you have to be at least 13-years-old to use WhatsApp. But when you open the app in the next few weeks, you'll be asked to confirm you're over-16.

Credit: GIPHY 

The rules are changing because of new EU data privacy laws which come into force in May.

The EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is designed to give people in the EU greater protection over their personal data. You'll also have the right to access the information companies hold about you.

As it's just a regulation for the EU, the age limit will still be 13 for the rest of the world.

WhatsApp is owned by Facebook, which is introducing its own restrictions too. Teens aged between 13 and 15 will have to get permission from their parents to share personal information on the app.

Credit: GIPHY 

If they don't get permission, teems will get a generic version of Facebook that's not customised for them.

At the moment, Snapchat, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Musical.ly are sticking with their minimum age limit of 13.

> Download Our New App For All The Latest News

Watch Shawn Mendes ruin a couple's wedding proposal on Capital...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jordan Wright TOWIE

This TOWIE Star Has Been Sacked From The Show For Filming While On Sick Leave From Their Real Job

Netflix And Love Island Asset

Love Island Is About To Launch On Netflix But There Is One Catch
Raye calls out the Ivy

WATCH: Raye Calls Out A Restaurant For Racism After They Wouldn't Let Her Friend In

Shawn Mendes Proposal Prank

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Ruined A Couple's Wedding Proposal On Radio
Caroline Flack & Love Island

When Does Love Island 2018 Start & Is Caroline Flack Presenting? The Latest Gossip, Contestants & More

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Justin Bieber Selena Gomez Sofia Richie

Justin Bieber's Girlfriend - Check Out The 'Sorry' Star's Complete Dating History
POTW 23rd April Asset

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

2018 Pop Album Capital 2

Your Definitive List Of The Hottest New Albums You NEED In Your Life In 2018
Film Throwback Quiz Asset

Tick Off Every Throwback Film You've Seen, And We'll Accurately Tell You Your Age
Montana Brown and Joey Essex

They're Dating WHO?! 2018's Hottest Celebrity Relationship Rumours!