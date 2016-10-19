Snapchat Trophy Case - How To Unlock ALL 37 Achievements!

19 October 2016, 11:44

What a time to be alive.

One of life's (not-so) great mysteries has finally been solved and we can all live happily ever after.

Some bright spark has pulled together a handy list of how you can tick-off every emoji on Snapchat's Trophy Case - just think how satisfying it'll be once you get that final one. (Don't act like you have something better to do.)

> 31 Of The Best Pop Stars You Should Totally Have On Snapchat

Snapchat Trophy

 

How To Unlock Snapchat Trophy Case Achievements

Email - Verified email address in Settings.
Telephone - Verified phone number in Settings.
Happy Devil - Screenshotted a Snap!
Sad Devil - Screenshotted 10 Snaps!
Red Goblin - Screenshotted 50 Snaps!
Radio - Submitted a Snap to a Live/Local Story. 
Clapper Board - Submitted 10 Snaps to a Live/Local Story.
Fax Machine - Scanned 5 Snapcodes.
1 Finger - Send a Snap with one finger applied.
2 Fingers - Send a Snap with two filters applied.
Baby - Your Snapchat score hit 10!
Gold Star - Your Snapchat score hit 100!
Sparkles - Your Snapchat score hit 1,000!
Shooting Star - Your Snapchat score hit 10,000!
Explosion - Your Snapchat score hit 50,000!
Rocket - Your Snapchat score hit 100,000!
Ghost - Your Snapchat score hit 500,000!
Video Tape - Send a video Snap.
Movie Camera - Send 50 video Snaps.
Video Camera - Send 500 video Snaps.
Sun Face - Send a Snap with the temperature above 100°F (38°c)
Snowflake - Send a Snap with the temperature filter below freezing (0°c/32°F)
Torch - Send 10 Snaps with your front-facing flash on.
Ogre - Send 1,000 Snaps using the front-facing camera (selfies).
Loop Once - Flip the camera once in one video Snap.
Loop - Flip the camera 5 times in one video Snap.
Refresh - Flip the camera 10 times in one video Snap.
Hear-No-Evil - Send a video Snap without audio.
Magnifying Glass - Send 10 photo snaps entirely zoomed in.
Microscope - Send 10 video Snaps using zoom. 
ABCD - Send 100 Snaps with large text font.
Panda - Send 50 Snaps using the black-and-white filter.
Crescent Moon - Send 50 Snaps using night mode (the crescent moon icon in the top-left).
Fried Egg - Send a Snap between 4-5am.
Lollipop - Send a Snap using 5 or more pen colours.
Rainbow - Send 10 Snaps using 5 of more pen colours.
Artist Palette - Send 50 Snaps using 5 or more pen colours.


Now go forth and snap up up all those trophies - just think how impressed everyone will be...

Add Us On Snapchat

> Here's How Can You Can Design Your Own Snapchat Filter For Your House Party

Comments

Loading...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Beyonce and Jay Z

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  2. 2
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  3. 3
    Barking artwork
    Barking
    Ramz
    itunes
  4. 4
    I Know You (feat. Bastille) artwork
    I Know You (feat. Bastille)
    Craig David
    itunes
  5. 5
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  6. 6
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  7. 7
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) artwork
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  8. 8
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] artwork
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  9. 9
    Breathe
    Jax Jones feat. Ina Wroldsen
    itunes
  10. 10
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  11. 11
    For You (From "Fifty Shades Freed") artwork
    For You (From "Fifty Shades Freed")
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  12. 12
    Fine Line
    Not3s, Mabel
    itunes
  13. 13
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  14. 14
    Filthy artwork
    Filthy
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  15. 15
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  16. 16
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  17. 17
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello / Young Thug / Fifth...
    itunes
  18. 18
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
  19. 19
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  20. 20
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels) artwork
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  21. 21
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    Naked artwork
    Naked
    James Arthur
    itunes
  23. 23
    The Greatest Show artwork
    The Greatest Show
    Zendaya, Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  24. 24
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton)
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  25. 25
    17 artwork
    17
    MK
    itunes
  26. 26
    Dimelo artwork
    Dimelo
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  27. 27
    Rewrite the Stars artwork
    Rewrite the Stars
    Zac Efron & Zendaya
    itunes
  28. 28
    Beautiful Trauma artwork
    Beautiful Trauma
    P!nk
    itunes
  29. 29
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    CNCO & Little Mix
    itunes
  30. 30
    Let You Down artwork
    Let You Down
    NF
    itunes
  31. 31
    Never Enough artwork
    Never Enough
    Loren Allred
    itunes
  32. 32
    My My My! artwork
    My My My!
    Troye Sivan
    itunes
  33. 33
    My Lover
    Not3s
    itunes
  34. 34
    Wolves artwork
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  35. 35
    Silence artwork
    Silence
    Marshmello feat. Khalid
    itunes
  36. 36
    Decline artwork
    Decline
    Raye feat. Mr Eazi
    itunes
  37. 37
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  38. 38
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  39. 39
    Too Good at Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good at Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  40. 40
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site