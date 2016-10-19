Snapchat Trophy Case - How To Unlock ALL 37 Achievements!

What a time to be alive.

One of life's (not-so) great mysteries has finally been solved and we can all live happily ever after.

Some bright spark has pulled together a handy list of how you can tick-off every emoji on Snapchat's Trophy Case - just think how satisfying it'll be once you get that final one. (Don't act like you have something better to do.)

How To Unlock Snapchat Trophy Case Achievements

Email - Verified email address in Settings. Telephone - Verified phone number in Settings. Happy Devil - Screenshotted a Snap! Sad Devil - Screenshotted 10 Snaps! Red Goblin - Screenshotted 50 Snaps! Radio - Submitted a Snap to a Live/Local Story. Clapper Board - Submitted 10 Snaps to a Live/Local Story. Fax Machine - Scanned 5 Snapcodes. 1 Finger - Send a Snap with one finger applied. 2 Fingers - Send a Snap with two filters applied. Baby - Your Snapchat score hit 10! Gold Star - Your Snapchat score hit 100! Sparkles - Your Snapchat score hit 1,000! Shooting Star - Your Snapchat score hit 10,000! Explosion - Your Snapchat score hit 50,000! Rocket - Your Snapchat score hit 100,000! Ghost - Your Snapchat score hit 500,000! Video Tape - Send a video Snap. Movie Camera - Send 50 video Snaps. Video Camera - Send 500 video Snaps. Sun Face - Send a Snap with the temperature above 100 °F (38 °c) Snowflake - Send a Snap with the temperature filter below freezing (0°c/32°F) Torch - Send 10 Snaps with your front-facing flash on. Ogre - Send 1,000 Snaps using the front-facing camera (selfies). Loop Once - Flip the camera once in one video Snap. Loop - Flip the camera 5 times in one video Snap. Refresh - Flip the camera 10 times in one video Snap. Hear-No-Evil - Send a video Snap without audio. Magnifying Glass - Send 10 photo snaps entirely zoomed in. Microscope - Send 10 video Snaps using zoom. ABCD - Send 100 Snaps with large text font. Panda - Send 50 Snaps using the black-and-white filter. Crescent Moon - Send 50 Snaps using night mode (the crescent moon icon in the top-left). Fried Egg - Send a Snap between 4-5am. Lollipop - Send a Snap using 5 or more pen colours. Rainbow - Send 10 Snaps using 5 of more pen colours. Artist Palette - Send 50 Snaps using 5 or more pen colours.



Now go forth and snap up up all those trophies - just think how impressed everyone will be...