Snapchat Trophy Case - How To Unlock ALL 37 Achievements!
19 October 2016, 11:44
What a time to be alive.
One of life's (not-so) great mysteries has finally been solved and we can all live happily ever after.
Some bright spark has pulled together a handy list of how you can tick-off every emoji on Snapchat's Trophy Case - just think how satisfying it'll be once you get that final one. (Don't act like you have something better to do.)
> 31 Of The Best Pop Stars You Should Totally Have On Snapchat
How To Unlock Snapchat Trophy Case Achievements
|Email - Verified email address in Settings.
|Telephone - Verified phone number in Settings.
|Happy Devil - Screenshotted a Snap!
|Sad Devil - Screenshotted 10 Snaps!
|Red Goblin - Screenshotted 50 Snaps!
|Radio - Submitted a Snap to a Live/Local Story.
|Clapper Board - Submitted 10 Snaps to a Live/Local Story.
|Fax Machine - Scanned 5 Snapcodes.
|1 Finger - Send a Snap with one finger applied.
|2 Fingers - Send a Snap with two filters applied.
|Baby - Your Snapchat score hit 10!
|Gold Star - Your Snapchat score hit 100!
|Sparkles - Your Snapchat score hit 1,000!
|Shooting Star - Your Snapchat score hit 10,000!
|Explosion - Your Snapchat score hit 50,000!
|Rocket - Your Snapchat score hit 100,000!
|Ghost - Your Snapchat score hit 500,000!
|Video Tape - Send a video Snap.
|Movie Camera - Send 50 video Snaps.
|Video Camera - Send 500 video Snaps.
|Sun Face - Send a Snap with the temperature above 100°F (38°c)
|Snowflake - Send a Snap with the temperature filter below freezing (0°c/32°F)
|Torch - Send 10 Snaps with your front-facing flash on.
|Ogre - Send 1,000 Snaps using the front-facing camera (selfies).
|Loop Once - Flip the camera once in one video Snap.
|Loop - Flip the camera 5 times in one video Snap.
|Refresh - Flip the camera 10 times in one video Snap.
|Hear-No-Evil - Send a video Snap without audio.
|Magnifying Glass - Send 10 photo snaps entirely zoomed in.
|Microscope - Send 10 video Snaps using zoom.
|ABCD - Send 100 Snaps with large text font.
|Panda - Send 50 Snaps using the black-and-white filter.
|Crescent Moon - Send 50 Snaps using night mode (the crescent moon icon in the top-left).
|Fried Egg - Send a Snap between 4-5am.
|Lollipop - Send a Snap using 5 or more pen colours.
|Rainbow - Send 10 Snaps using 5 of more pen colours.
|Artist Palette - Send 50 Snaps using 5 or more pen colours.
Now go forth and snap up up all those trophies - just think how impressed everyone will be...
If you ever feel like a loser just know someone out there is bragging about their Snapchat trophy case— Cdess (@DessOhLay) February 16, 2016
> Here's How Can You Can Design Your Own Snapchat Filter For Your House Party