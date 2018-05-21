The Kissing Booth Author Reveals Secret Cameo In The Netflix Movie

21 May 2018, 17:41

The Kissing Booth Cameo

Did you spot the surprise cameo from 'The Kissing Booth' author during the Netflix movie?

It's become one of the most talked about Netflix movies in a long time and fans can't get enough of 'The Kissing Booth'.

The whole thing started when Beth Reekles uploaded her original story to online site Wattpad before it was eventually turned into a Netflix original movie.

But what many fans of the show don't realise is that Beth actually made a cameo in the movie, alongside the show's stars Joey King, Joel Courtney and Molly Ringwald.

 

A post shared by Beth Reekles (@authorbethreekles) onMay 13, 2018 at 9:58am PDT

Reavealing all on Instagram, the Welsh author wrote, 'so who spotted my cameo?! (I remember this moment - @carsonewhite was being HILARIOUS!) #TKBmovie #behindthescenes'.

In a recent vlog answering fan questions, Beth revealed that the costume party in which she appeared was her favourite moment on set. She explained, "Definitely the costume party cos that was when I got to really hang out with a lot of the cast. Also I got to dress up!"

So did you spot Beth first time round? If you did, great job!

