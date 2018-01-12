We've Discovered The Real Lyrics To The Taz Theme Tune & Everyone's Been Singing It Wrong For Years

12 January 2018, 14:40

So it's not Taz of Tasmania after all!

If you grew up in the nineties, you'll know how incredible Warner Bros cartoon series were. From Animaniacs to Pinky & The Brain, there were some absolute belters that you just couldn't afford to miss.

But one of our absolute faves had to be Taz-Mania! The show featuring Taz and his fam was even turned into a computer game, but one of the most iconic things about it was its theme song.

> Only True Disney Fans Will Be Able To Complete This Quiz On Obscure Disney Characters

Whilst the show ended in 1995, no one could forget that theme tune, but having discovered that actual lyrics to them recently we've found out that everyone's been singing it wrong the whole time!


(GIF: Giphy)

Whether you thought the hook was 'Taz of Tasmania', 'Count of Tazmania' or another super random variant, the actual lyrics have genuinely blown our minds. Check out the video above and sing along with the full lyrics below...

Taz-Mania Theme Song Lyrics

Welcome to the land that's way under, down under
the sky's always yellow in rain or shine
Down in Taz-Mania, come to Taz-Mania.

Where topsy meets turvy and they start to spin
like a Tazmanian devil and his closest kin
Down in Taz-Mania, come to Taz-Mania

Mom's a live wire, dad's a bump on a log
Molly's all fired up while Jake plays with the dog
Down in Taz-Mania, come to Taz-Mania

Digeri Dingo and Wendel T. Wolf
Francis X. Bushlad is never uncouth
Bushwhacker Bob and his mother called Mum
Constance and Thickley just want to have fun

Bull Gator and Axl are always left sore
If you have a deal just call Buddy Boar
The Platypus brothers are a-backin' about
the kiwi, the bushrats, have we left anyone out?

Oh yeah, don't forget Taz...
He put the Taz in Taz-Mania,
Down in Taz-Mania, come to Taz-Mania. We mean you!
Wa-ba-ba-bla-bloopthb!


(GIF: Giphy)

Yep, 'Down in Tazmania, come to Tazmania' are the words that will now forever haunt us!

If you knew what the lyrics were the whole time then we salute you.

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Music News!

Talking of lyrics, remind yourself of the time we challenged Camila Cabello to a game of 'Complete The Lyric'...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Drake Milly Bobby Brown

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem Feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  3. 3
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello Feat. Young Thug
    itunes
  4. 4
    I Know You artwork
    I Know You
    Craig David feat. Bastille
    itunes
  5. 5
    For You artwork
    For You
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  6. 6
    Perfect Duet (with Beyonce) artwork
    Perfect Duet (with Beyonce)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  7. 7
    17 artwork
    17
    MK
    itunes
  8. 8
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
  9. 9
    I Miss You artwork
    I Miss You
    Clean Bandit feat. Julia Michaels
    itunes
  10. 10
    Dimelo artwork
    Dimelo
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  11. 11
    Naked artwork
    Naked
    James Arthur
    itunes
  12. 12
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  13. 13
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle and The Cast of the Greatest...
  14. 14
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    CNCO & Little Mix
    itunes
  15. 15
    Too Good at Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good at Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  16. 16
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  17. 17
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
    Jax Jones
    itunes
  18. 18
    What About Us
    P!nk
    itunes
  19. 19
    The Greatest Show
    Zendaya, Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman Ensemble, Keala Settle, Hugh Jackman
    itunes
  20. 20
    Filthy
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  21. 21
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  22. 22
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  23. 23
    Rewrite the Stars
    Zac Efron & Zendaya
    itunes
  24. 24
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)
    ZAYN
    itunes
  25. 25
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  26. 26
    Silence (feat. Khalid)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  27. 27
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 1
    Stormzy
    itunes
  28. 28
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  29. 29
    One Last Song
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  30. 30
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
    itunes
  31. 31
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  32. 32
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  33. 33
    Never Enough
    Loren Allred
    itunes
  34. 34
    How Long artwork
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  35. 35
    Let You Down
    NF
    itunes
  36. 36
    Barking artwork
    Barking
    Ramz
    itunes
  37. 37
    Young Dumb & Broke artwork
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  38. 38
    Decline artwork
    Decline
    Raye feat. Mr Eazi
    itunes
  39. 39
    Finders Keepers artwork
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel feat. Kojo Funds
    itunes
  40. 40
    Beautiful Trauma artwork
    Beautiful Trauma
    Pink
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site