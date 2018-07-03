WATCH: Noah Schnapp Accidentally Lets Slip A Stranger Things Death Spoiler!

3 July 2018, 15:15

NOTE: If you don't want spoilers on Stranger Things, Season 3, look away now. Because Noah Schnapp is spoiling the whole damn thing!

Can you believe it's been nearly a year since the second season of Stranger Things popped up on Netflix? Feel old yet?

With the third season quickly approaching, it wouldn't be a surprise that the cast are constantly being bombarded with questions about it. Most of them are keeping tight-lipped.

> Stranger Things Are Finally Revealing What Happened To Will Byers In The Upside Down

Most of them, anyway.

Noah Schnapp, who's known for playing Will Byers in the drama-fantasy series, was at a Q&A session with tonnes of his fans. Here, one of them questioned why his dog - which was seen in the first episode - hadn't been seen again.

If you don't like spoilers, look away now, because the 13-year-old sputtered his way through his response, as he (eventually) said that fans may notice the dog's gravestone, to which many of the audience screamed "ERM, SPOILERS?!"

Well, don't say we didn't warn you...

> Grab Our App, And Keep Updated On All Things Stranger Things

