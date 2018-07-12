Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch Gives Us A Sneak Peek Behind The Scenes Whilst Filming Series 3

12 July 2018, 15:47

Riverdale's kicked off filming for series 3 in Vancouver, where Madelaine Petsch takes us on a sneak peek guided tour of Cherry Blossom's upcoming wardrobe, and it looks AMAZING!

Riverdale has started filming for series 3 in Vancouver, and the cast must be able to sense our excitement, as they've been keeping us in the loop with plenty of behind the scenes action - and now, Madelaine Petsch has given us a peek behind the scenes at Cherry Blossom's wardrobe for the upcoming episodes.

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse And KJ Apa Are Road Tripping From LA To Vancouver To Film Season 3

Although everything is strictly forbidden from our hungry eyes, Madelaine can't resist giving us a quick run down of the brightly coloured jackets, trademark blouses, and dresses and she even brings back that iconic red leather jacket.

She even shows us Pop's Diner, a purpose build diner the show created from scratch in a car park, and even she can't contain her excitement at being back!

Picture: GIPHY

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Riverdale News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Andrew Brady Admits Celebs Go Dating

Andrew Brady Reveals ‘Celebs Go Dating’ Truth After Caroline Flack Split
Ariana Grande Performs At Wango Tango 2018

Ariana Grande's New Single 'God Is A Woman': Lyrics, Video & More
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber, Fiancée Hailey Baldwin & Ex Selena Gomez All Got The Same Tattoo
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Net Worth: How Did Stormi's Mum Become The Youngest Billionaire?
ed Sheeran Anne Marie

Anne-Marie And Ed Sheeran's Duet Of Their Song '2002' Is Giving Us Life

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Camila Cabello Make Up Line

Camila Cabello's L'Oréal 'Havana' Make-Up Collection Has Got Us So Excited
Caroline Flack and boyfriend Andrew Brady

Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady Split: Relationship Details Revealed Including How They Met To Their Engagement
Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin 2018

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Relationship: From Friends To Fiancés

Justin Bieber

hailey baldwin

Who Is Hailey Baldwin? Everything You Need To Know About Justin Bieber’s Fiancée