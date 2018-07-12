Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch Gives Us A Sneak Peek Behind The Scenes Whilst Filming Series 3

Riverdale's kicked off filming for series 3 in Vancouver, where Madelaine Petsch takes us on a sneak peek guided tour of Cherry Blossom's upcoming wardrobe, and it looks AMAZING!

Riverdale has started filming for series 3 in Vancouver, and the cast must be able to sense our excitement, as they've been keeping us in the loop with plenty of behind the scenes action - and now, Madelaine Petsch has given us a peek behind the scenes at Cherry Blossom's wardrobe for the upcoming episodes.

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse And KJ Apa Are Road Tripping From LA To Vancouver To Film Season 3

Although everything is strictly forbidden from our hungry eyes, Madelaine can't resist giving us a quick run down of the brightly coloured jackets, trademark blouses, and dresses and she even brings back that iconic red leather jacket.

She even shows us Pop's Diner, a purpose build diner the show created from scratch in a car park, and even she can't contain her excitement at being back!

Picture: GIPHY

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Riverdale News